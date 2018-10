Ocean Drive Magazine and Tory Burch Celebrate the Fall Collection in Miami Design District

| September 12, 2018 | Parties

Ocean Drive magazine and Pérez Art Museum Miami celebrated Tory Burch’s new Fall Collection along with Jenna Cerenko, Wendy Francois, Danie Gomez-Ortigoza, Lee Crabtree Lentz, and design consultant Filipa De Abreu in the Miami Design District. Guests had the opportunity to create their own floral bouquet in the pop-up flower shop or personalize a hand-embroidered monogramed sweater or scarf. A portion of the event’s proceeds benefited the Perez Art Museum Miami.

Photography by World Red Eye