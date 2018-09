Ocean Drive Magazine celebrates "Hurricane Season" at Racket

Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the September issue's "Hurricane Season", an in-book editorial featuring former Miami Hurricanes champions DJ Williams, Antrel Rolle, Brett Romberg, and Jon Vilma. The players hosted the evening in their honor at Rácket in Wynwood. VIP attendees sipped cocktails by Casa Noble Tequila and beer by South Beach Brewing Company while savoring bites by Racket and posing for pictures at the WeWork photobooth.

Photography by World Red Eye