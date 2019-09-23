Camille Kostek
Russel Neyer, Lizzie Padro, Denise Sicuso and Ron Shuffield
Diego Armando Mendoza, Bernanrdita Torres, Shirley Cedeno and Patricia Tortolani
Camille Kostek
Ron Shuffield and Camille Kostek
Reid Heidenry, Skylar Hauswirth, Camille Kostek and Matt Werner
Treats by DBakers
Patricia Tortolani, Petra and Gerhard Zimmermann
Marcela Velasquez, Camille Kostek and Bremdam Canlas
Kelly Blanco, Scott Eddy and Olee Fowler
Camille Kostek and Camilo Rios
Camille Kostek
On Thursday, September 19, Ocean Drive magazine celebrated its September issue release with cover star Camille Kostek at Mr. C Coconut Grove in partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty. The 2019 SI Swimsuit cover model shimmied her way into the party wearing a retro-printed signature Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress. he 2019 SI Swimsuit cover model shimmied her way into the party wearing a retro-printed signature Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress. Camille and friends were welcomed with the Mr. C Cocktail and sounds by a local saxophonist before making their way to the VIP Lounge area furnished by The Lounge with tropical florals from The Blonde Tulip. Throughout the event, VIP guests sipped signature cocktails by Sorgin and AQUA, rosé wine by Bodvár – House of Rosés and sparkling water by LaCroix Sparkling Water while enjoying bites from Mr. C Coconut Grove and sweets from dbakers Sweet Studio. Following the party, Camille and friends made their way over to Bellini for a private dinner with the magazine's Editor-in-Chief- Patricia Tortolani and Publisher Courtland Lantaff.
