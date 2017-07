Ocean Drive Magazine celebrates Swim Issue with cover star Kate Bock

| July 25, 2017 | Parties

On July 21, Ocean Drive magazine's Editor-in-Chief Jared Shapiro and Publisher Courtland Lantaff along with Modern Luxury CEO Michael Dickey were joined by Swimsuit cover star Kate Bock in celebration of Miami Swim Week. The invitation-only soirée took place at the Delano South Beach, where the supermodel arrived wearing an Alice and Olivia dress paired with Stuart Weitzman heels. The VIP event transformed the hotel pool into a steamy backdrop featuring an exclusive preview of Jantzen's "Cruise 2018" collection. Models, VIPs, influencers, and tastemakers including fashion model and actor Tyson Beckford, Delano VP and GM Chris Sariego, model on the rise Annie Gustafsson and more sipped cocktails by Tito's Handmade Vodka, Corona and Modelo beer, and stayed cool with CORE Hydration.

Photography by World Red Eye