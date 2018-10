Ocean Drive Magazine celebrates the Grand Opening of Bond No. 9

| October 16, 2018 | Parties

On Tuesday, October 16th, Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the grand opening of Bond No. 9's Miami Design District boutique. The evening was co-hosted by Ocean Drive Editor-in-Chief Patricia Tortolani and Bond No. 9 creator and founder Laurice Rahme. Other VIPs in attendance included local influencer and TV host Andrea Minski, Ocean Drive Publisher Courtland Lantaff, Bond No. 9 Vice President of Sales Juan Mercado, and Boutique Manager Ana Meza. Guests sampled different scents while shopping the latest fragrances from the Bond No. 9 collection.

Photography by World Red Eye