Ocean Drive Magazine's Big Game & January Cover Release Celebration with Nicole Williams English presented by MSC Cruises

January 31, 2020
Nicole Williams English
Shane and Diane Neman
Ruby Kubac, Lauren Peaslee and Nelly Sudri
Robert Pallone, Carla McKinley and Alejandro Russo
Rick Sasso, Ed Blumberg and James Shillinglaw
Matt McKinnon, Bonnie Levengood and Ken Muskat
Ken Muskat, Nicole Williams English and Bonnie Levengood
Jonathan Chabat, Marie Claire Chabat, Jacqueline Coleman and Scott Eddy
Joana Booth, Natalie Adams, Sadie Whitlocks and Camila Holden
Ingrid Cox, Rachel Finger and Patricia Tortolani
Erica Severson and Anna Saavedra
Elizabeth Contreras and Mike Karen Burvan
Bridget Halanski and Robert Jacobs
Bradley Bowers and Diego Armando
Bonnie Levengood, Josee Sternberg, Jacqueline Reynolds, Trish Norrman
Bonnie Levengood and Matt McKinnon
Alyssa Goldfarb, Steven Puddle, Natalie Adams, Paige Rosenthal, Lucy Ellis, Alex Zerah and Dania Marti
Miami, FL – January 27, 2020 – Ocean Drive magazine celebrated its January issue release and the Big Game week with cover star Nicole Williams English at the Garden Rooftop in Miami Design District in partnership with MSC Cruises.
The model, entrepreneur and influencer strutted her way across the red carpet in a stunning mini dress and Kendra Scott jewelry. Throughout the event, VIP guests sipped signature cocktails by Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur and Gem & Bolt Mezcal, rosé wine by Bodvár – House of Rosés and brews by Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, while enjoying bites from Michael Schwartz Catering. The crowd toasted to MSC Cruises' new private island and marine reserve, Ocean Cay, and the MSC Foundation's ocean and coral reef preservation efforts.
Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE