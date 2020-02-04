    

Karolina Kurkova is Here to Revolutionize the Wellness Industry
Celebrate Valentine's Day with Andrea Bocelli
Get to Know Elite Model Meredith Mickelson

Here's Why You Can't Miss VeritageMiami
Joia Beach is the Ultimate Oasis
Hutong Brings the Heat (and Really Good Peking Duck) to Brickell

Joana Vasconcelos Reinterprets the Iconic Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa
A Look Inside the Newly Redesigned (and Ultraexclusive) Bath Club
Dive into the Design Details Behind Uber-Anticipated Development 2000 Ocean

Kirk Jewelers Arrives in Brickell City Centre
Karolina Kurkova is Here to Revolutionize the Wellness Industry
How Luxury Designers are Making Fashion More Sustainable
Ocean Drive Magazine's Big Game & January Cover Release Celebration with Nicole Williams English presented by MSC Cruises

| January 29, 2020 | Parties

Miami, FL – January 27, 2020 – Ocean Drive magazine celebrated its January issue release and the Big Game week with cover star Nicole Williams English at the Garden Rooftop in Miami Design District in partnership with MSC Cruises.

The model, entrepreneur and influencer strutted her way across the red carpet in a stunning mini dress and Kendra Scott jewelry. Throughout the event, VIP guests sipped signature cocktails by Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur and Gem & Bolt Mezcal, rosé wine by Bodvár – House of Rosés and brews by Biscayne Bay Brewing Company, while enjoying bites from Michael Schwartz Catering. The crowd toasted to MSC Cruises' new private island and marine reserve, Ocean Cay, and the MSC Foundation's ocean and coral reef preservation efforts.

Tags: miami parties miami partying miami party miami parties msc cruises cover parties cover model fashion parties ocean cay msc marine reserve

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE

