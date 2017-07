Ocean Drive Magazine's May/June Women of Influence "THE LIST" Event

| May 18, 2017 | Parties

Ocean Drive celebrated their May/June 2017 Women of Influence edition of "THE LIST" at Monkitail—celebrity chef Michael Schulson's newest restaurant concept located at The Diplomat Beach Resort—on May 18, 2017. 150 VIP tastemakers and luminaries attended the event alongside our esteemed host committee which included Regina Arriola Cauff, Arlene Chaplin, Cristina De Windt, Andrea Eastaugh, Melinda Filstrup, Iman Hasan, Arden Karson, Petra Levin, Sara Liss, Rebecca Mandelman, Susan Penrod, Genna Revitz, Nina Tinari-Schulson, and Antoinette Zel. On-site guests mingled and tried their vocals in Nokku's private karaoke rooms while enjoying signature Monkitail tastings and cocktails courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Photography by World Red Eye