Miami, FL - On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Ocean Drive magazine hosted an exclusive wine tasting event at Estefan Kitchen featuring Spain's most celebrated white wines, the Albariño Wines of Rías Baixas. Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed seven of the region's varietals paired with tapas by Chef Christina Coupet while listening to the sounds of Estefan Kitchen's live pianist.

