Ocean Drive Swim Issue Release Party 2023

| | People Parties Events Celebrity Fashion Week

Ocean Drive celebrated our July/August issue release with our cover star Brooks Nader at the iconic Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in honor of Miami Swim Week. Guests enjoyed welcome cocktails of AIX Rosé, and a favorable mix of libations alongside a swim-themed pop-up by Havaianas. Guests experienced a fashion presentation of three diverse collections from JMP The Label. Notable attendees included Lisa Hochstein, Joy Corrigan, Jena Sims Koepka, Summer Wilson, and Ella Halikas.

Special thanks to our sponsors AIX, Body Armor, Breathe Easy Vape, Broken Shed Vodka, Diplomatico Rum, Fords Gin, Havaianas, JMP The Label, LaCroix, and Milagro.