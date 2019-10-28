    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

October 23, 2019

How Furniture Designer Clima Weathers the Elements with Fetching Outdoor Wares
Read More

June 10, 2019

Roche Bobois' Mah Jong Sofa Takes a Trip Outside
Read More

May 12, 2019

Peek Inside Morada's Model Unit at One Thousand Museum Residences

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 10, 2019

5 of the Most Stylish Looks for Fall, Presented by Zimmermann
Read More

September 11, 2019

Hunting for Hermès' Elusive Birkin Bag Is a Sport of Its Own to Michelle Berk
Read More

August 15, 2019

The Perfect Sandal for Every Look, Presented by Giuseppe Zanotti
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Ocean Drive and FLUENT Host pARLOur talk: Cannabinoid Chats at Nautilus by Arlo

| October 25, 2019 | Parties

Miami Beach, FL - On Tuesday, October 22, Ocean Drive magazine and FLUENT Cannabis Care hosted pARLOur talk: Cannabinoid Chats at Nautilus by Arlo. Moderated by Patricia Tortolani, Ocean Drive's Editor-in-Chief, the informative chat featured expert panelists: José Javier Hidalgo, CEO of FLUENT Cannabis Care; Dr. Ann Marie Wong, experienced local physician; Dr. Eric Exelbert, Fluent Medical Director/MD & specialist in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine; and Desiree Moreno, a cancer survivor and medical cannabis patient. The "We Speak CBD" talk highlighted CBD, THC and left attendees with a better understanding on these life-improving wellness products. Light savory bites and drinks were provided by Nautilus by Arlo and FLUENT provided guests with over-the-counter sampling of the newest CBD gummies available now at your local stores.

Tags:

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: