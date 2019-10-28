Ocean Drive and FLUENT Host pARLOur talk: Cannabinoid Chats at Nautilus by Arlo

Miami Beach, FL - On Tuesday, October 22, Ocean Drive magazine and FLUENT Cannabis Care hosted pARLOur talk: Cannabinoid Chats at Nautilus by Arlo. Moderated by Patricia Tortolani, Ocean Drive's Editor-in-Chief, the informative chat featured expert panelists: José Javier Hidalgo, CEO of FLUENT Cannabis Care; Dr. Ann Marie Wong, experienced local physician; Dr. Eric Exelbert, Fluent Medical Director/MD & specialist in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine; and Desiree Moreno, a cancer survivor and medical cannabis patient. The "We Speak CBD" talk highlighted CBD, THC and left attendees with a better understanding on these life-improving wellness products. Light savory bites and drinks were provided by Nautilus by Arlo and FLUENT provided guests with over-the-counter sampling of the newest CBD gummies available now at your local stores.

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE