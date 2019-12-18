On Sunday, November 24, Ocean Drive magazine and Tito's Handmade Vodka celebrated the magazine's November feature highlighting fashion and rescue dogs during Bark & Brunch at The Wharf Miami. Throughout the afternoon, guests bonded with rescue dogs up for adoption and donated funds to the Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center. Alongside their dogs and puppies, guests sipped #VodkaforDogPeople cocktails provided by Tito's while snapping photos at the dog kissing booth provided by Tito's, sitting at the squeaky toy-filled picnic provided by The Woof Republic and treating their furry friends to doggy popsicles from Cielito Artisan Pops. The event was hosted by Bru Kodsi, Angela Birdman, Craig Stevens, Holger Odenstein, Fernan Hernandez, Iva Kosovic Duvin, Andy Paskow “The Dog Walker” and Yolanda Berkowitz (and their pups)!

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE