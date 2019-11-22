Ocean Drive magazine Celebrates November Issue with Cover Star Ariadna Gutierrez at Rácket

PartiesSee More
November 22, 2019
Ocean Drive Celebrates the November edition of "The List" with the grand opening of Sling Bar at Traymore by Michael Schwartz
November 22, 2019
Ariadna Gutierrez
Toni Diaz, Lote Torres and Lorrie Martin
Netanel Silberman, Ariadna Gutierrez and Angel Febres
Jordan Beam, Ariadna Gutierrez and Suzy Schwartz
Fernando Chang Denisse Serrano
Fernan Hernandez, Ariadna Gutierrez and Holger Odenstein
Anton Kirindongo and Ariadna Gutierrez
Jennifer Sarbone and Laura Ashley
Miami, FL – November 15, 2019 – Ocean Drive magazine celebrated its November issue release with cover star Ariadna Gutiérrez at rácket. The former Miss Colombia strutted her way into the party wearing a dazzling black blazer dress stopping to take photos with guests and friends from Elite Management Miami. Throughout the event, VIP guests danced the night away while sipping signature cocktails by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and giving back to the community through donations to the Humane Society of Greater Miami.
Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE