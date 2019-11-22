    

Ocean Drive magazine Celebrates November Issue with Cover Star Ariadna Gutierrez at Rácket

| November 22, 2019 | Parties

Miami, FL – November 15, 2019 – Ocean Drive magazine celebrated its November issue release with cover star Ariadna Gutiérrez at rácket. The former Miss Colombia strutted her way into the party wearing a dazzling black blazer dress stopping to take photos with guests and friends from Elite Management Miami. Throughout the event, VIP guests danced the night away while sipping signature cocktails by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and giving back to the community through donations to the Humane Society of Greater Miami.

Tags: models fashion models wynwood clubs miami bar bar and lounge cover party miami parties elite models

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE

