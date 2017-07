Ocean Drive magazine May/June Issue Release Celebration hosted by cover star Shay Mitchell

| June 7, 2017 | Parties

On Wednesday, June 7, 2017 Ocean Drive magazine’s Editor-in- Chief, Jared Shapiro and Publisher, Courtland Lantaff were joined by the magazine’s red-hot May/June issue cover star, Shay Mitchell at KURO at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. The Pretty Little Liars star stepped out in a glam rocker-chic look wearing Guiseppe Zanotti heels paired with black jeans and tank and a vintage Gucci belt. Also an activist and social media superstar, Shay Mitchell covers Ocean Drive’s 2017 “Women of Influence” issue. Guests sipped handcrafted cocktails by Kuro and savored delicious new-style Japanese cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Alex Becker.

Photography by World Red Eye