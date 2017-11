Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"

November 7, 2017

On Tuesday, November 7th Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center hosted an exclusive ”Girls Night Out” beauty event drawing Miami's cyber elite. The invitation-only fête started off at European Wax Center’s South Beach boutique where social influencers and local trendsetters were treated to champagne while achieving brow-fection courtesy of European Wax Center. Guests complimented their perfectly shaped brows with mini makeup and hair services courtesy of PRIV. Following the coveted cocktail hour attendees made their way to Drunken Dragon for a private seated dinner set with a lavish table scape adorned with classic florals by The Posy.

Photography by World Red Eye and Alexandra Pavarini