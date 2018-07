Ocean Drive magazine celebrates the 25th Anniversary Swim Issue with Heidi Klum and Heidi Klum Swim, Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach

| July 12, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, July 12th, supermodel Heidi Klum joined Ocean Drive magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Patricia Tortolani and Group Publisher Courtland Lantaff to celebrate the magazine’s 25th anniversary Swimsuit double-issue, Heidi’s breathtaking cover and the debut of the new Heidi Klum Swim collection. VIP guests gathered at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach where they kicked off Swim Week 2018 with a performance by America’s Got Talent runner up Yoli Mayor, cocktails by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Whispering Angel rosé and beer by Biscayne Bay Brewing Company.

Heidi turned heads in a sequin dress by Greta Constantine, shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti and jewels by Lorraine Schwartz. Special guests include fashion legacy and It Girl Caroline Vreeland, designer Bárbara Hulanicki, stylist Danny Jelaca and the beautiful models rocking Heidi’s new swimsuit line.

Photography by World Red Eye