Ocean Drive magazine's Editor-in-Chief Patricia Tortolani and Publisher Courtland Lantaff toasted to the release of the September issue at an intimate dinner at Amare Ristorante in the coveted South of Fifth neighborhood. The dinner party of twenty enjoyed a four-course Italian dinner prepared by Michelin Star Chef Cosimo Cassano paired with the region's wines. Notable guests included Modern Luxury's owner John Amato and restaurant owner Gino Iovino.

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: WORLD RED EYE