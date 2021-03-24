Ocean Drive's 2021 Live Better Event

Jessie's Boutique
Miami Beach, FL – March 20, 2021 – On Saturday, March 20, Ocean Drive magazine hosted Live Better, a day-long fashion and wellness bazaar drawing top local Miami influencers and fashionistas. The event took place at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort and guests were treated to a shopping extravaganza with on-site fashion pop-ups. Guests were also invited to participate in both yoga and pilates classes and had the opportunity to listen in on a health and wellness panel. Throughout the day-long event, Dano’s Tequila served up premium tequila cocktails, and Oshēn Salmon offered light bites.
Photography by: World Red Eye