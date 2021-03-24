At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Ocean Drive's 2021 Live Better Event

    

| March 24, 2021 | Parties

Miami Beach, FL – March 20, 2021 – On Saturday, March 20, Ocean Drive magazine hosted Live Better, a day-long fashion and wellness bazaar drawing top local Miami influencers and fashionistas. The event took place at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort and guests were treated to a shopping extravaganza with on-site fashion pop-ups. Guests were also invited to participate in both yoga and pilates classes and had the opportunity to listen in on a health and wellness panel. Throughout the day-long event, Dano’s Tequila served up premium tequila cocktails, and Oshēn Salmon offered light bites.

Photography by: World Red Eye

