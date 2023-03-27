Ocean Drive's 30th Anniversary Celebration

| | Parties

This March, Ocean Drive celebrated the rich history of Miami nightlife and its 30 years on the scene with a VIP bash presented by Atlantis. ‘90s Legend and Grammy Award Winner Wyclef Jean, cover stars Tyson Beckford and Jasmine Sanders, and the legends from Miami nightlife came together for a special event that paid homage to the movers and shakers of the ‘90s.

Hosted at the iconic Loews Miami Beach Hotel, attendees were treated to a performance line-up starring DJ Irie and Miami drag legend, Adora, alongside curated activations by Araya, Cool Cat, Fuzzbutt Vodka, LaCroix, Läderach and Santa Teresa 1796. Special thanks to our partners Buttercream Blooms Co., Sigma Event Productions and VIP Party Photo Booths.

Photo credits: Jordan C. Braun, Getty Images/John Parra