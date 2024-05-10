Ocean Drive's Race Week Kick-off - DISCO BEACH

| | Parties,

Last week, Ocean Drive hosted its kick-off to the Miami Grand Prix; hosted alongside our gorgeous cover star Sofia Resing.

Guests enjoyed sounds by DJ Pietro whilst sipping on Una Vodka infused popsicles. They similarly enjoyed caviar bumps from Golden Goat Caviar, and a delicious cigar and cocktail pairing presented by YaVe Tequila and Montecristo.

Thank you to our partners Tala Beach Club, 1 Hotel South Beach, YaVe Tequila, LaCroix, Sainte Marguerite En Provence, BodyArmor, Montecristo, Una Vodka, Michelob Ultra, Neütrl Sparkling Seltzer, and Golden Goat Caviar.

Photography Credits: Mango Studios, and Richard Bencosme