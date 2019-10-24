Orianne and Phil Collins' Little Dreams Foundation Hosts Exclusive Brunch to Benefit Little Dreamers

PartiesSee More
Read More
October 24, 2019
NICKLAUS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL FOUNDATION'S DIAMOND BALL 2019
Read More
October 22, 2019
Lynette Vargas, Orianne Collins and Renata Munoz
Lynette Vargas, Orianne Collins and Renata Munoz
Renata Munoz, Nasser Tazi and Ela Pruszynska
Renata Munoz, Nasser Tazi and Ela Pruszynska
Nasser Tazi, Luc Martin, Cecilia Martin, Catherine Martin and Gilles Rais
Nasser Tazi, Luc Martin, Cecilia Martin, Catherine Martin and Gilles Rais
Heloise Tapia, Lynette Vargas and Yulia Bulatnikova
Heloise Tapia, Lynette Vargas and Yulia Bulatnikova
Ela Pruszynska and Heloise Tapia
Ela Pruszynska and Heloise Tapia
Betty Wright and Little Dreamers
Betty Wright and Little Dreamers
Miami, FL (October 5, 2019) – Art, fashion and music collided when the Orianne and Phil Collins' Little Dreams Foundation, hosted its annual fundraising brunch at Miami’s exclusive Seaspice restaurant, to benefit Little Dreamers across the globe. The organization's co-founder, philanthropist, and businesswoman, Orianne Collins led guests through an exquisite three-course brunch overseen by Seaspice's culinary team. The afternoon came to life with live musical performances by Little Dreamers and a fashion show styled by the fashion minds at Saks Fifth Avenue, showcasing the latest fall collections.
The Little Dreams Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps talented children, ages 6-17, without financial means to pursue and realize their dreams in the field of music, art, and sports.
Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: World Red Eye/ Mitchell Zachs