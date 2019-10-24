Orianne and Phil Collins' Little Dreams Foundation Hosts Exclusive Brunch to Benefit Little Dreamers

Miami, FL (October 5, 2019) – Art, fashion and music collided when the Orianne and Phil Collins' Little Dreams Foundation, hosted its annual fundraising brunch at Miami’s exclusive Seaspice restaurant, to benefit Little Dreamers across the globe. The organization's co-founder, philanthropist, and businesswoman, Orianne Collins led guests through an exquisite three-course brunch overseen by Seaspice's culinary team. The afternoon came to life with live musical performances by Little Dreamers and a fashion show styled by the fashion minds at Saks Fifth Avenue, showcasing the latest fall collections.

The Little Dreams Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps talented children, ages 6-17, without financial means to pursue and realize their dreams in the field of music, art, and sports.