October 24, 2019

4 Indulgent Additions to Miami's Food & Drink Scene That You Need to Try
October 17, 2019

Keep This Pair of New Miami Speakeasies on Your Nightlife Radar
October 14, 2019

Indulge in Stone Crab Season at South Beach Seafood Festival

October 23, 2019

How Furniture Designer Clima Weathers the Elements with Fetching Outdoor Wares
June 10, 2019

Roche Bobois' Mah Jong Sofa Takes a Trip Outside
May 12, 2019

Peek Inside Morada's Model Unit at One Thousand Museum Residences

October 10, 2019

5 of the Most Stylish Looks for Fall, Presented by Zimmermann
September 11, 2019

Hunting for Hermès' Elusive Birkin Bag Is a Sport of Its Own to Michelle Berk
August 15, 2019

The Perfect Sandal for Every Look, Presented by Giuseppe Zanotti
Orianne and Phil Collins' Little Dreams Foundation Hosts Exclusive Brunch to Benefit Little Dreamers

October 22, 2019 | Parties

Miami, FL (October 5, 2019) – Art, fashion and music collided when the Orianne and Phil Collins' Little Dreams Foundation, hosted its annual fundraising brunch at Miami’s exclusive Seaspice restaurant, to benefit Little Dreamers across the globe. The organization's co-founder, philanthropist, and businesswoman, Orianne Collins led guests through an exquisite three-course brunch overseen by Seaspice's culinary team. The afternoon came to life with live musical performances by Little Dreamers and a fashion show styled by the fashion minds at Saks Fifth Avenue, showcasing the latest fall collections.

The Little Dreams Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps talented children, ages 6-17, without financial means to pursue and realize their dreams in the field of music, art, and sports.

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: World Red Eye/ Mitchell Zachs

