Orlebar Brown Dinner at Soho Beach House

| November 2, 2018 | Parties

Orlebar Brown arrived in Miami this past weekend to celebrate their two new stores and Bal Harbour Shops and The Setai Hotel (opening soon) both to sit alongside their existing location at Brickell City Centre. Orlebar Brown hosted a dinner in the Penthouse apartment at Soho Beach House. Guests gathered to celebrate with friends of the brand in Miami. The weekend also saw the official opening party of Bal Harbour Shops and a pool side cocktail at Soho House.

Photography by World Red Eye