PAMM's New Exhibit is Soccer-Inspired

By Ryan Pfeffer | May 9, 2018 | Culture

A dynamic new exhibit at PAMM, growing excitement around a local franchise and, oh yeah, that little international competition kicking off in Russia. Get ready for the summer of golazo!

Just under a year ago, on a sticky summer night, Hard Rock Stadium roared to life like it hadn’t in years as Barcelona forward Lionel Messi finessed the first goal of El Clásico. It was the first time the storied rivalry between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona had come to the United States, and Miami was positively buzzing. Six months later, David Beckham stood before a crowd at the Adrienne Arsht Center and, beaming, delivered the news that our city would finally be joining Major League Soccer with its own franchise.

Miami, it seems, is finally on its way to a reality so many have tried to bring to fruition. We are becoming a soccer city.

“The people of Miami are avid, global fans,” says Franklin Sirmans, the director of PAMM. Sirmans and company have been hard at work preparing a new exhibition called The World’s Game: Fútbol and Contemporary Art that will coincide with this year’s World Cup.

But even without that harmonious timing, Sirmans says this exhibition will resonate with Miami thanks to its relevant themes of community. “The works in the show reflect the different ways people interact with the game throughout the world,” he says. “[Soccer] is often a place for people to come together for the love of the game over nationalisms. Miami’s peoples are all proud of where they come from, but they are also proud to call Miami home.”

The eclectic exhibition will showcase 50 works from huge names like Andy Warhol and Kehinde Wiley, the artist behind the much-buzzed-about Obama portrait. The common thread of each piece is fútbol, but Sirmans hopes even casual fans will find something fascinating in the new exhibit.

“People who love Andy Warhol and other modern and contemporary artists will come and find that they actually are intrigued and find themselves enjoying the sport. And maybe with the World Cup on TV this summer, they will find something interesting there.”