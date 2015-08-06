| November 10, 2017 | Calendar

The New World Symphony invites guests to experience PULSE: NEON NIGHTS, an innovative concert that blends classical compositions with upbeat DJ sets showcasing the best of Miami’s music. The alternative concert format mixes lounge-style lighting, art videos, and alternating DJ sets with performances by the orchestra of both older repertoire and more recent works. This year’s DJs, Dude Skywalker, will be spinning sets throughout the traditional and contemporary orchestral programs. The atmosphere at PULSE is casual, and guests are encouraged to stay “plugged in” to the digital discourse via social media as the event unfolds. The concert hall doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost $40. Click here for more info. 500 17th Street, Miami Beach