    

Parties

November 7, 2017

Ocean Drive magazine and European Wax Center host a second "Girls Night Out"
November 1, 2017

Ocean Drive and Scarpetta at Fontainebleau Miami Beach along with Chef Scott Conant host an exclusive look at the Sorso Cocktail Lab & Infusion Bar Menu
October 26, 2017

Porcelanosa and Ocean Drive Host the Grand Opening of Porcelanosa Miami Design District

People

November 10, 2017

Fashion Designer Uli Herzner on Her Latest Womenswear Collection & What She Learned from Her Time on 'Project Runway'
November 3, 2017

A Day in the Life of Celebrity Beauty Stylist Mille Morales
November 2, 2017

Jason Derulo's New Fashion Line LVLXIII Promises Sexy & Futuristic Apparel

Food & Drink

November 9, 2017

The Best Spots to Eat and Drink in Brickell City Centre
November 3, 2017

Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth Pay Respect to the Sunshine State With Their New Eatery
November 1, 2017

Six Romantic Restaurants Perfect for Proposing

Home & Real Estate

November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home
October 24, 2017

The Hottest Properties on the Market in Miami Right Now

Style & Beauty

November 10, 2017

7 Fragrances You Can Share with Your Significant Other
November 9, 2017

Gucci Finds a New Home in Miami's Design District With a Luxury Two-Story Boutique
October 24, 2017

9 Non-Boring Ways to Wear Denim This Fall
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
PULSE: NEON NIGHTS

| November 10, 2017 | Calendar

The New World Symphony invites guests to experience PULSE: NEON NIGHTS, an innovative concert that blends classical compositions with upbeat DJ sets showcasing the best of Miami’s music. The alternative concert format mixes lounge-style lighting, art videos, and alternating DJ sets with performances by the orchestra of both older repertoire and more recent works. This year’s DJs, Dude Skywalker, will be spinning sets throughout the traditional and contemporary orchestral programs. The atmosphere at PULSE is casual, and guests are encouraged to stay “plugged in” to the digital discourse via social media as the event unfolds. The concert hall doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost $40. Click here for more info. 500 17th Street, Miami Beach

Categories: Calendar

