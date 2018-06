Paramount Miami Worldcenter Celebrates the World Cup Kickoff In Support of the Special Olympics

June 15, 2018

On Wednesday June 13th, Ocean Drive Magazine celebrated the kickoff of the World Cup with PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter. Guests, including top Miami brokers, enjoyed internationally inspired canapés and drinks representing the nations included in the games from Moscow Mules to Peruvian ceviche. The soccer field became a main focus of the event where dozens of guests faced off against a pro goalie and players on-hand as they took their best shot at shooting a goal, with PARAMOUNT Miami Worldcenter donating to the Special Olympics for each winning goal made.

