Peloton Expands Its At-Home Workout Routine Amid Quarantine

Kanika Talwar | June 22, 2020 | Lifestyle

Peloton expands its workouts for fitness aficionados to fight the quarantine 15.

For fitness lovers missing their usual workout routines, Peloton expands its at-home app workouts—and it’s free for the first 90 days. Users get access to thousands of live and on-demand classes including meditation, cycling, stretching, outdoor running, yoga and boot camp. Accessible via the Peloton bike or tread, or to digital-only members, the program allows users to track their running route, check metrics such as distance and speed, and set challenges with friends. Even though the physical locations have been closed, we’ll be just fine at home. 320 San Lorenzo Ave. Ste. 1225, Coral Gables, onepeloton.com/app