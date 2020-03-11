Pink Lotus Elements Becomes Trusted Health Leader For Women in Florida

Thomas Herd | April 29, 2020 | Lifestyle

The status quo for any woman to experience a major disease like breast cancer (or even COVID-19) has always been that your physician will guide you all the way through this journey, but is that realistic?

Physicians often have their hands full and in today's pandemic climate, the notion of thorough care has become even more unrealistic.

In recognizing that, one discerning women's wellness platform- Pink Lotus Elements- has stepped up to provide around the clock functional care, support, and education to women experiencing various afflictions.

Starting with their core specialization of breast-cancer recovery, Pink Lotus Elements provides instant access to validated and clinically-backed product solutions that assist women at any stage of a breast cancer journey.

However, many of the company’s product offering entails great benefits not just to breast cancer patients but to women’s health customers in general- including those without any breast cancer relation at all.

Take Menopause Miracle, a bestselling supplement that provides symptom relief via a patented formula of ingredients. This product is sold to breast cancer patients since many of them are put into early menopause as a result of the drugs infused into their bodies during chemotherapy, or as a result of an aromatase inhibitor such as tamoxifen. So why would a healthy 55-year old woman in menopause, but without breast cancer, be interested in this product? Simply because the ingredient works for any woman experiencing hot flashes, mood swings and other symptoms, irrespective of whether menopause came as a result of natural age or due to breast cancer. The same logic applies to most other products the company has launched since 2016 – they are designed help women during and after their difficult journey with the disease, but find just as much customer appreciation in many other vertical markets that are not related to cancer at all.

In checking both boxes (breast cancer functional support and general women's wellness functional support), Pink Lotus Elements has set itself apart with a business model that is scalable beyond the target demographic market it was initially intended for.

In Florida alone, the company has an addressable market size of over 11 million women and is quickly emerging as the trusted online health leader for women from Miami through Palm Beach, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Tallahassee.