Porcelanosa and Ocean Drive Host the Grand Opening of Porcelanosa Miami Design District

| October 26, 2017 | Parties

Porcelanosa, the Spanish manufacturer and retailer of luxury tile, kitchen & bath products, celebrated the grand opening of their 26th showroom located in the Miami Design District. Over 250 VIP guests enjoyed flamenco dancing, specialty cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while perusing the newest Porcelanosa location. For more information on Porcelanosa, visit www.porcelanosa-usa.com.

Photography by World Red Eye