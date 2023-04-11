Ralph Lauren Opens in the Miami Design District

Paige Mastrandrea Paige Mastrandrea | | Feature Home Page Homepage Latest Homepage Latest Lifestyle Feature Features Featured

One of America’s most storied fashion labels, Ralph Lauren, recently opened its latest iteration of the elegantly chic retail concept in the Miami Design District. Seamlessly blending fashion, lifestyle, culture and luxury into one, the Design District serves as the perfect home for the brand. In light of this, Ralph Lauren celebrates with the addition of digital innovation and immersive experiences to amplify this with a new partnership with Poolsuite, a Web3 community deeply rooted in the Miami lifestyle.

Ralph Lauren x Poolsuite NFT

Together, they unveil a multi-tiered partnership that included Poolsuite’s first-ever brand collaboration—a co-designed Ralph Lauren x Poolsuite NFT. This was gifted to Poolsuite’s community members, granting them access to a special three-day activation coming to Miami. They’re also able to channel their creative expression as Poolsuite allows members to update their ‘Leisurist’ Avatars with digital Ralph Lauren looks, inviting members to channel their passion for fashion in an innovative way.

Inside the Design District boutique, guests are met with modern elegance and the quintessential Ralph Lauren ethos, combining sophistication and exceptional craftsmanship. Offering a beautiful assortment of Men’s Purple Label and Women’s Collection apparel and accessories, handbags and more, the boutique invites shoppers to come and explore the world of the historic fashion label, enhanced with Ralph Lauren Home Collection furnishings and eye-catching artwork and objects. Furthermore, the store will serve as the first Ralph Lauren location to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment through BitPay.

The cherry on top is the latest addition to Miami Design District’s Museum Garage—which not only serves as a parking garage but doubles as a living muralist gallery where shoppers can come and explore unique works of art. Here, guests will find a special mural that reinterprets the Ralph Lauren Women’s Collection Spring ‘23 campaign. With much to celebrate, Ralph Lauren nods to its new beginnings in its new home as it looks toward the future to bring clients with unique experiences that propel the fashion industry into the limitless opportunities of the metaverse. 140 NE 39th St. Miami, @ralphlauren