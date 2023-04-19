Reduce, Reuse, Remix: Graffiti Art for a Better Earth Exhibition Opening

Museum of Graffiti

276 NW 26th St,,

Miami, Florida, 33127

Website

The Museum of Graffiti is proud to announce the opening of an eco-friendly exhibition presenting art works created with recycled air pollution particles to promote sustainability.

The exhibit, entitled Reduce, Reuse, Remix: Graffiti Art for a Better Earth will open on Earth Day, April 22, 2023, and will exclusively present studio pieces of local artists who were seeded AIR-INK writing utensils. AIR-INK technology starts by attaching filters to exhaust pipes on cars, generators, etc. to capture air pollution before it hits the environment. The sequestered soot then goes through a purification process and is converted into ink. The result is that PM 2.5 and PM 10 emissions which would have otherwise been in the lungs of millions of people will now be resting beautifully as art at the Museum of Graffiti. Viewers of the show can expect to see reclaimed found objects in addition to the AIR-INK in some of the pieces.

All participating artists, were gifted the AIR-INK materials to use by Rabble Wine Company, which takes a planet-first mentality in its work by reducing water usage, decreasing pesticides, protecting natural vineyard ecosystems, reducing carbon emissions, and working with, rather than against, Mother Nature. Artists include Miami locals Ahold Sniffs Glue, Abstrk, Krave, Nico, Sero, Gustavo Oviedo, and more.

Join us as Rabble hosts the grand opening celebration, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM, where guests can meet the artists, sample Rabble’s responsibly produced wine, take part in sustainable interactive activities, and bid on up-cycled bottle art with 100% of proceeds to benefit The CLEO Institute, the only women-led nonprofit, nonpartisan organization in Florida exclusively dedicated to climate education, advocacy, and engagement.