Roche Bobois and Ocean Drive host the Grand Opening of Roche Bobois Miami Design District

| October 24, 2017 | Parties

Ocean Drive magazine and Roche Bobois hosted an invitation-only event in celebration of the Roche Bobois Miami Design District grand opening drawing 200 local notables, industry leaders, style sophisticates, and cultural connoisseurs. VIPs in attendance included Miami Heat all-star Udonis Haslem and wife Faith Haslem, Ocean Drive Publisher Courtland Lantaff and Editor-in-Chief Jared Shapiro along with Roche Bobois' Julien Bigon. Guests in attendance channeled their creativity with a design your own Mah Jong contest and toasted the occasion with cocktails courtesy of DUKE Spirits, wines courtesy of Cherry Tart by Cherry Pie, and locally crafted beer courtesy of Biscayne Bay Brewing.

Photography by World Red Eye