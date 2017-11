STITCHED and Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrate the Opening of STITCHED Miami

| October 19, 2017 | Parties

On Thursday, October 19th STITCHED along with Ocean Drive magazine celebrated the grand opening of STITCHED Miami. The invitation-only event was a multi-faceted evening showcasing an exclusive look into the "STITCHED Lifestyle" providing an experience for the senses including a jaw-dropping acrobatic performance courtesy of E11EVEN, DJ Set by Irie, and a pop up barbershop by Elliot & Co. STITCHED Owner/Founder Eamon Spingall was joined by local VIP's such as Ocean Drive Publisher, Courtland Lantaff, Ocean Drive Editor in Chief, Jared Shapiro as well as a robust host committee and select brand ambassadors comprised of Miami's most discerning gentleman which included DJ Irie, Anthony Spinello, David Pulley, Dr. Jeremy Green, Zach Bush, Adam Rosenfeld, Dan Hechtkopf, and Justin Hensley to name a few. Over 200 guests flocked the distinguished Brickell City Center boutique and toasted the buzz-worthy affair with cocktails courtsey of Perrier Jouet, Avion Tequila, and Jameson as well as savored passed bites by Pubbelly Sushi.

Photography by World Red Eye