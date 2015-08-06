Sephora & Ocean Drive Celebrate Grand Opening of Sephora Lincoln Road

On Thursday, June 21, 2018, Sephora and Ocean Drive hosted a grand opening preview event for the retailer’s new Lincoln Road store. The event was co-hosted by Rachel Russell Saiger of Style Saves, and models Isabela Rangel Grutman, Rachel Serrano and Joy Corrigan. Guests had the opportunity to explore and shop the latest Sephora collections and receive makeup touch-ups from Sephora Beauty Advisors. In addition, attendees were given an exclusive preview of Dreamer x Sephora, a weekend-long pop-up experience with Dreamer juice bar. At the store, select styles from Grutman’s capsule collection with Style Saves were available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the organization. A custom work of art created for the event by Spencer Couture, titled “Sephora Beach,” was also on display and raffled to a lucky winner, and the artist was on-hand to tag Sephora pouches for guests. Entertainment was provided by DJ Millie, with catering from Mint Events, including sweets and specialty cocktails.

Photography by World Red Eye