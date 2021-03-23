Skye Drynan House of Skye Pairs High-Fashion with High-Function via the SexyBack Bra

Thomas Herd | March 31, 2021 | Lifestyle

Since the inception of women’s intimates, it has been extremely difficult to create a bra that is as captivating as it is functional. Skye Drynan is applying her business prowess from Wall St. and the biotech sector to create a truly innovative bra, a bra that is set to be the wave of the future. Meet the SexyBack Bra from House of Skye.

The sleek SexyBack Bra has 22 tabs that lets the wearer modify the bra however they see fit, a true unicorn in the world of bras. During fancy and extravagant outings, a stunning dress is often sought after to look elegant and refined. This process can be seemingly burdensome as a beautiful dress can be found, but it is difficult to find a bra to supplement its unique features. Skye Drynan seeks to alleviate this issue with SexyBack Bra’s versatility. From backless, strapless, strappy, halter, open-back, SexyBack Bra can be worn to increase the appeal of any dress.

Skye Drynan says SexyBack Bra is reflective of her lifestyle, as she has a strong desire to increase the appeal and look of a woman. Drynan is a firm believer that super high fashion and high function can be simultaneously attainable.

The SexyBack Bra has recently launched this month on House of Skye. Armed with over 5 patents in almost 90 countries, SexyBack Bra is set to reshape the landscape of the modern bra. Drynan achieved monumental accolades when she was involved in the ascending industry of genetics, eventually financing some landmark medical breakthroughs. She is certain to apply her immense success to revolutionize women’s bras.

Drynan’s ingenuity and business acumen as a successful entrepreneur will be integral in delivering a perfect solution in combining function and fashion. The luxurious House of Skye parallels the features of the SexyBack Bra, made with the highest levels of quality, intricate design, and versatility.

To learn more about Skye Drynan, check out her Instagram @SkyeDrynan. To learn more about House of Skye’s new SexyBack Bra, please visit their website www.houseofskye.shop or visit their shop on Amazon.