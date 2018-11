Stefano Ricci Celebrates the Grand Opening of Miami Design District Boutique

On Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 100 select guests from Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas and Central America celebrated the grand opening of the newest Stefano Ricci boutique in the Miami Design District. Guests had the opportunity to explore the fashion house's latest collections in a unique environment, completed by Floretine artisans using the new style found in the brand's flagships: dark Californian briar-root wood and pietra serena, the typical stone found in Florence's historical squares. After a tasteful cocktail reception at the boutique, guests continued their night with an elegant dinner at Casa Tua, which served as the perfect backdrop for the evening thanks to its unparalleled charm, character, and delicious Northern Italian cuisine.

Photography courtesy of Stefano Ricci