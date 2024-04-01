Summer House's Jesse Solomon Shares His Ultimate Guide to Miami and The Hamptons

People, Lifestyle, Lifestyle Feature, Apple News,

Paige Mastrandrea |

Photo by Jordan Braun

Bravo's Summer House has a new guy on the scene, and his name is Jesse Solomon (@jessesols). The Miami resident and the University of Miami alum spends his summers in the Hamptons, and this past summer he made his debut in the iconic share house alongside fellow castmate West Wilson and the original Summer House squad. We chat with him about his first season, lessons learned and ultimate date spots in Miami and the Hamptons.

How was it coming into the house as a newbie this year?

It was not what I was expecting! I thought we would be fast friends, but I got some tough love in the first couple of weekends before genuinely getting along with everyone. I was naive, I suppose.

What were you most intimidated by?

Either saying something that I’d regret or the camera in my bedroom.

What was most exciting to you?

Making new friends. I also thought my cancer story could help people going through something similar, whether in their own lives or their loved ones.

How is it seeing yourself on TV?

It’s definitely cringeworthy at times, but it’s all in good fun.

What would you do differently?

I probably would have prioritized friendships in the house over my friends in the Hamptons over the first few weeks. I also wouldn’t have jokingly flirted with Paige [Desorbo] so much—I took a lot of heat for that. I learned the hard way and figured it out soon enough!

You live in Miami when you’re not summering in the Hamptons. Tell us about your favorite spots for:

A date night: A sunset walk around South of Fifth before Smith & Wollensky’s bar for martinis. I also love The Standard Hotel—either on the water or inside the speakeasy.

Going out: Dante’s HiFi, Soho House, La Victoria, or E11EVEN is never a bad time.

Casual lunch: On a boat—JK. Either Pura Vida or the EAST Hotel in Brickell for business. I love Makoto if you can make it to Bal Harbour or Hillstone.

Group dinner: I love COTE but am always too full to go out after. Blue Ribbon South Beach is always solid in a pinch. MILA is great; I love Asian food. Carbone always slaps.

Best beach: I go to the Soho House almost every weekend. The Bath Club is quaint. Shoutout to Crandon South on Key Biscayne for the college memories!

Photo by Jordan Braun

What about The Hamptons?

I love the beach in Montauk. We go to Cooper’s Beach on the show. Some of my other favorite spots are:

Round Swamp in East Hampton for upscale groceries (the chicken tendies are elite). I love Moby’s for a casual East Hampton dinner, Docker’s for lunch, Si Si East Hampton for brunch with a view and Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor if you’re feeling fancy. Going out to Surf Lodge, Gurney’s, Talya at Ruschmeyers, or Common Ground is always a good time.





