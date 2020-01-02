Super Bowl Weekend Gets Gronkified

Patricia Tortolani | January 13, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle Homepage Latest Culture Feature Lifestyle Feature

Rob Gronkowski is throwing the ultimate Super Bowl bash — and you don't want to miss it.

Carnage and Gronk will turn all the way up for the Gronk Beach Festival, Feb. 1

“Human Jock Jam,” “A man perpetually imbued with the spirit of a 1am flip cup match,” “Rob ‘Yo Soy Fiesta’ Gronkowski,” “Walking Bacardi handle Rob Gronkowski”—he is a man of many names, but only one vibe: pure fun. This month Miami gets the full Gronk treatment as the future Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion brings his brand to life on Miami Beach. The Gronk Beach Festival— featuring Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross, Flo Rida and Carnage—takes place Feb. 1 and is sure to be the premier day party of Big Game Weekend.