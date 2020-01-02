    

Parties

See More

People

See More
Read More

January 1, 2020

Nicole Williams English: a Model, an Influencer, an Entrepreneur, a Megababe
Read More

December 26, 2019

Your 8 Questions for Bad Bunny Answered
Read More

November 29, 2019

Bad Bunny on Being Unapologetically Himself

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 13, 2020

Hutong Brings the Heat (and Really Good Peking Duck) to Brickell
Read More

December 16, 2019

4 Restaurants You Need to Visit in Miami
Read More

December 11, 2019

Baccarat Boutique BBar + Lounge is Your New Favorite Spot for a Drink (and a Cute Insta Story)

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 13, 2020

Joana Vasconcelos Reinterprets the Iconic Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa
Read More

January 8, 2020

A Look Inside the Newly Redesigned (and Ultraexclusive) Bath Club
Read More

November 11, 2019

Dive into the Design Details Behind Uber-Anticipated Development 2000 Ocean

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 6, 2020

Calma Creates the Modern Floral Designs of Your Dreams
Read More

January 6, 2020

Hublot Unveils the Classic Fusion Cruz-Diez Watch
Read More

December 12, 2019

Virgil Abloh Merges Fashion and Futurism with the Louis Vuitton Men's 2054 Collection
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Super Bowl Weekend Gets Gronkified

Patricia Tortolani | January 13, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle Homepage Latest Culture Feature Lifestyle Feature

Rob Gronkowski is throwing the ultimate Super Bowl bash — and you don't want to miss it.

GronkBeach.jpgCarnage and Gronk will turn all the way up for the Gronk Beach Festival, Feb. 1

“Human Jock Jam,” “A man perpetually imbued with the spirit of a 1am flip cup match,” “Rob ‘Yo Soy Fiesta’ Gronkowski,” “Walking Bacardi handle Rob Gronkowski”—he is a man of many names, but only one vibe: pure fun. This month Miami gets the full Gronk treatment as the future Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion brings his brand to life on Miami Beach. The Gronk Beach Festival— featuring Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross, Flo Rida and Carnage—takes place Feb. 1 and is sure to be the premier day party of Big Game Weekend.


Tags: super bowl super bowl weekend super bowl liv gronk rob gronkowski gronk beach

Photography by: Dylan Rives

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: