| | Parties Food & Drink food

Ocean Drive joined Tacombi to celebrate its newest outpost in Miami Beach. Born on the sun-soaked beaches of Mexico, Tacombi served authentic tacos, fresh guacamole, and rounds of their famous Sandía Santa– tequila with fresh watermelon juice to Miami’s VIPs. Taste their tacos & more at their new location in Miami Beach!

Photo credits: Jordan C. Braun