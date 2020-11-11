At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE

Take a Fantasy Flashback To the '80s, a Decade That Continues To Inspire

    

Search Our Site

Take a Fantasy Flashback To the '80s, a Decade That Continues To Inspire

Styled by Julian Rios | November 11, 2020 | Feature

543A9168x2.jpg
Chanel sunglasses, Bal Harbour Shops; earrings, stylist’s own.

The 1980s: It was a wild, weird and totally outrageous decade. A time marked by fast cars, fierce hair and debaucherous fun, so much debaucherous fun. For all the hits and misses, there’s a heavy resurrection of ’80s trends both on the catwalk and on the street. So rev up your countach engines as we take a fantasy flashback to a decade that continues to inspire.

543A9091x.jpg
Gucci sunglasses, Design District; King Jewelers diamond hoop earrings, Aventura.

543A9206.jpg
The Attico draped sequined dresses, The Webster South Beach; Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello heels, Design District; La Perla stockings, Bal Harbour Shops.

543A8902.jpg
Mykita sunglasses, mykita.com; King Jewelers diamond hoop earrings, Aventura.

543A9014.jpg
Gucci sunglasses, Design District; King Jewelers diamond hoop earrings, Aventura.

543A8950.jpg
Earrings, stylist’s own.

543A9273.jpg
Balenciaga sunglasses, Design District; Balmain dress, Design District; earrings, stylist’s own.

Hair by Jonathan Lopez @gorgeousbyjlopez

Makeup by Maggie Strunk and Jenny Dyson @jennydmakeup

Models: Brooke Lynn Buchanan, Wilhelmina Viktoria Gab, Select Models

Tags:

Photography by: Riocam

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: