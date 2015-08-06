The Custom Kicks You Need in Your Summer 2019 Collection

By Katie Jackson | July 9, 2019 | Feature Style

Two luxury houses upped their shoe game for summer.

GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI FT. RAE SREMMURD

They’ve inspired numerous charttoppers, the Mannequin Challenge and now, they’re inspiring your summer wardrobe. Hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd has teamed up with Giuseppe Zanotti to unveil the Blabber sneaker.

Rae Sremmurd are the stars of the Blabber campaign

It’s equal parts luxe (choose from alligator printed leather, suede or plaid) and sporty (the 3D sole and heel zipper are inspired by skater style) and exactly what you need to flaunt the next time you’re breaking it down to “Powerglide” at the club. Giuseppe Zanotti Bal Harbour, 9700 Collins Ave., 305.868.0133

Giuseppe Zanotti Blabber sneaker

FENDI FOR YOURSELF

Design my own Fendis? Yes, please! And you can do it at the Miami Design District boutique this month thanks to the fashion house’s #MyFendiColibri made-to-order program. Choose from seven front toe options (think studs, animal prints or the classic FF logo in tech mesh), two heel heights and an array of satin ribbons that will complete your custom creation.

The makings of a Fendi Colibri pump

In need of some design inspo? Look to style influencers like German fashion blogger Xenia Adonts (pictured below), whose custom pumps are worthy of your next #OOTD. July 15 to 21 at Fendi Design District, 150 NE 40th St., 786.655.5400





Xenia Adonts