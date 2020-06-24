The Evolution Of Chevrolet's Corvette Stingray

Page Watkins | June 24, 2020 | Lifestyle

After 57 years, Chevrolet’s Corvette Stingray is only getting faster, sexier and more iconic.

It’s been called the Everyday Supercar. From its dream-car debut in 1953 at the Motorama show at the Waldorf Astoria New York, the Chevrolet Corvette has kept its engine up front, where sports-car tradition says it belongs. Today, its engine is behind the driver and passenger, adopting the physics-approved layout that brought Ferdinand Porsche his first racing successes in the 1930s. Today, this approach is associated with money-torching supercars from Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren.

1963 Corvette Stingray

THE MUSCLE:

V-8 engine, 250 horsepower and 350 foot-pounds of torque

WHERE IS THE POWER?

The cast-iron engine is up front per sports-car tradition

SPEED RACER:

0 to 60 in 5.9 or 6 seconds with a top speed close to 150 mph

WHAT YOU’RE LISTENING TO:

“Surfin’ USA” by The Beach Boys on your local FM (transistor radio)

GROOVIEST COLOR OFFERINGS:

Tuxedo Black and Daytona Blue

WANNA STAY COOL?

Crank those windows, baby! This bad boy has no air conditioning

LOOKS THAT THRILL:

The split rear window (later dropped for safety reasons)

TECH OF THE MOMENT:

Did we mention the transistor radio?

FUEL EFFICIENCY:

16 mpg on the highway

STARTING PRICE:

$4,663

2020 C8 Corvette Stingray

THE MUSCLE:

V-8 LT2 engine, 495 horsepower and 470 foot-pounds of torque

WHERE IS THE POWER?

The all-aluminum engine is located behind the driver and passenger for the most balanced sports handling

SPEED RACER:

0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds with a top speed close to 200 mph

WHAT YOU’RE LISTENING TO:

Podcasts, Spotify—virtually anything you want on the Bose audio systems with Bluetooth pairing

GROOVIEST COLOR OFFERINGS:

Torch Red and Arctic White

WANNA STAY COOL?

Not a problem—even the seats are air conditioned

LOOKS THAT THRILL:

A large rear hatch showcases the engine with seven air vents.

TECH OF THE MOMENT:

A 12-inch digital display screen, a performance data recorder, high-resolution cameras and a dash cam

FUEL EFFICIENCY:

26 mpg on the highway

STARTING PRICE:

$59,995