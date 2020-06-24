The Evolution Of Chevrolet's Corvette Stingray

After 57 years, Chevrolet’s Corvette Stingray is only getting faster, sexier and more iconic.
It’s been called the Everyday Supercar. From its dream-car debut in 1953 at the Motorama show at the Waldorf Astoria New York, the Chevrolet Corvette has kept its engine up front, where sports-car tradition says it belongs. Today, its engine is behind the driver and passenger, adopting the physics-approved layout that brought Ferdinand Porsche his first racing successes in the 1930s. Today, this approach is associated with money-torching supercars from Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren.
1963 Corvette Stingray
THE MUSCLE:
V-8 engine, 250 horsepower and 350 foot-pounds of torque
WHERE IS THE POWER?
The cast-iron engine is up front per sports-car tradition
SPEED RACER:
0 to 60 in 5.9 or 6 seconds with a top speed close to 150 mph
WHAT YOU’RE LISTENING TO:
“Surfin’ USA” by The Beach Boys on your local FM (transistor radio)
GROOVIEST COLOR OFFERINGS:
Tuxedo Black and Daytona Blue
WANNA STAY COOL?
Crank those windows, baby! This bad boy has no air conditioning
LOOKS THAT THRILL:
The split rear window (later dropped for safety reasons)
TECH OF THE MOMENT:
Did we mention the transistor radio?
FUEL EFFICIENCY:
16 mpg on the highway
STARTING PRICE:
$4,663
2020 C8 Corvette Stingray
THE MUSCLE:
V-8 LT2 engine, 495 horsepower and 470 foot-pounds of torque
WHERE IS THE POWER?
The all-aluminum engine is located behind the driver and passenger for the most balanced sports handling
SPEED RACER:
0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds with a top speed close to 200 mph
WHAT YOU’RE LISTENING TO:
Podcasts, Spotify—virtually anything you want on the Bose audio systems with Bluetooth pairing
GROOVIEST COLOR OFFERINGS:
Torch Red and Arctic White
WANNA STAY COOL?
Not a problem—even the seats are air conditioned
LOOKS THAT THRILL:
A large rear hatch showcases the engine with seven air vents.
TECH OF THE MOMENT:
A 12-inch digital display screen, a performance data recorder, high-resolution cameras and a dash cam
FUEL EFFICIENCY:
26 mpg on the highway
STARTING PRICE:
$59,995
Photography by: Courtesy of General Motors