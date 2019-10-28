    

October 23, 2019

June 10, 2019

May 12, 2019

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau's 2019 Annual Meeting & Chairman's Reception

| October 28, 2019 | Parties

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau hosted their Annual Meeting on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon. In addition to sharing tourism highlights from the year and big upcoming plans, President & CEO Bill Talbert joined United Way’s Operation Helping Hands for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas. Proceeds from both the GMCVB’s annual meeting and this year's Miami Spice program were donated to the Bahamas on behalf of Greater Miami’s travel industry.

Tags:

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: Greater Miami Convention & Vistors Bureau

