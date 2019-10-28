The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau's 2019 Annual Meeting & Chairman's Reception

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau hosted their Annual Meeting on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon. In addition to sharing tourism highlights from the year and big upcoming plans, President & CEO Bill Talbert joined United Way’s Operation Helping Hands for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas. Proceeds from both the GMCVB’s annual meeting and this year's Miami Spice program were donated to the Bahamas on behalf of Greater Miami’s travel industry.

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHY BY: Greater Miami Convention & Vistors Bureau