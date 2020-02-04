The Miami Yacht Show 2020 is Bigger, Better and Bolder Than Ever

PartiesSee More
February 4, 2020
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler hosts Super Bowl week private dinner in Miami Beach w/ French winery Cos d' Estournel
January 31, 2020
Calling all yachties to the world's largest display of epic marine machines at the Miami Yacht Show and Miami International Boat Show.
The 278-foot Bold yacht was built in 2019 by SilverYachts. It can sleep up to 16 guests and is taken care of by a crew of 21.
The Miami Yacht Show (Feb. 13 to 17) is making major waves at 1 Herald Plaza this month showcasing some of the most extraordinary yachts from around the world. The biggest star of the show will be SilverYachts’ 278-foot- long, $100 million, all-aluminum superyacht, Bold. Described as a “fast world-explorer vessel with a superyacht finish,” it’s a total showstopper. The main deck is designed as a helipad, the sundeck is made for lounging, and the upper deck boasts a Jacuzzi. Ultraluxe interiors glimmer with teak, marble and metallic paint throughout.
From top: The interiors are by Andreas Hölnburger of Vain Interiors; the exterior of Bold was designed by Espen Oeino; the sky lounge features floor-to-ceiling windows.
Bold will be on display among other standout vessels at the SuperYacht Miami exhibition at the Island Gardens Deep Harbor. You can elevate your yacht show experience for $200 a day (per person) for exclusive access to the WinwardVIP Club, where the Champagne flows on the floating luxury VIP lounges.
Don’t forget to take a water taxi over to the Miami International Boat Show (Feb. 13 to 17), located on Virginia Key at the Marine Stadium, to catch a glimpse of some more extraordinary boats and marine technology. Whether you’ve come to purchase your next aquatic venture or enjoy a sunset happy hour overlooking the show, this weekend will surely be the talk of the town.
Bold reaches a top speed of 24 kn.
Photography by: Guillaume Plisson