    

Parties

See More

People

See More
Read More

February 1, 2020

Karolina Kurkova is Here to Revolutionize the Wellness Industry
Read More

January 29, 2020

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Andrea Bocelli
Read More

January 24, 2020

Get to Know Elite Model Meredith Mickelson

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 3, 2020

Joia Beach is the Ultimate Oasis
Read More

January 13, 2020

Hutong Brings the Heat (and Really Good Peking Duck) to Brickell
Read More

December 16, 2019

4 Restaurants You Need to Visit in Miami

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 13, 2020

Joana Vasconcelos Reinterprets the Iconic Roche Bobois Mah Jong Sofa
Read More

January 8, 2020

A Look Inside the Newly Redesigned (and Ultraexclusive) Bath Club
Read More

November 11, 2019

Dive into the Design Details Behind Uber-Anticipated Development 2000 Ocean

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 3, 2020

Kirk Jewelers Arrives in Brickell City Centre
Read More

February 1, 2020

Karolina Kurkova is Here to Revolutionize the Wellness Industry
Read More

January 27, 2020

How Luxury Designers are Making Fashion More Sustainable
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The Miami Yacht Show 2020 is Bigger, Better and Bolder Than Ever

Page Watkins | February 3, 2020 | Culture Lifestyle

Calling all yachties to the world's largest display of epic marine machines at the Miami Yacht Show and Miami International Boat Show.

GuillaumePlisson5264.jpgThe 278-foot Bold yacht was built in 2019 by SilverYachts. It can sleep up to 16 guests and is taken care of by a crew of 21.

The Miami Yacht Show (Feb. 13 to 17) is making major waves at 1 Herald Plaza this month showcasing some of the most extraordinary yachts from around the world. The biggest star of the show will be SilverYachts’ 278-foot- long, $100 million, all-aluminum superyacht, Bold. Described as a “fast world-explorer vessel with a superyacht finish,” it’s a total showstopper. The main deck is designed as a helipad, the sundeck is made for lounging, and the upper deck boasts a Jacuzzi. Ultraluxe interiors glimmer with teak, marble and metallic paint throughout.

003_Guillaume_Plisson2813.jpgGuillaumePlisson0032-0001.jpg004_Guillaume_Plisson1505.jpgFrom top: The interiors are by Andreas Hölnburger of Vain Interiors; the exterior of Bold was designed by Espen Oeino; the sky lounge features floor-to-ceiling windows.

Bold will be on display among other standout vessels at the SuperYacht Miami exhibition at the Island Gardens Deep Harbor. You can elevate your yacht show experience for $200 a day (per person) for exclusive access to the WinwardVIP Club, where the Champagne flows on the floating luxury VIP lounges.

Don’t forget to take a water taxi over to the Miami International Boat Show (Feb. 13 to 17), located on Virginia Key at the Marine Stadium, to catch a glimpse of some more extraordinary boats and marine technology. Whether you’ve come to purchase your next aquatic venture or enjoy a sunset happy hour overlooking the show, this weekend will surely be the talk of the town.

GuillaumePlisson0473.jpgBold reaches a top speed of 24 kn.

Tags: miami boat show miami marine stadium miami yacht show silveryachts 1 herald plaza

Photography by: Guillaume Plisson

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: