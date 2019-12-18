    

Parties

See More

People

See More
Read More

December 26, 2019

Your 8 Questions for Bad Bunny Answered
Read More

November 29, 2019

Bad Bunny on Being Unapologetically Himself
Read More

November 1, 2019

Ariadna Gutiérrez on the Power of Positive Affirmations

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 29, 2019

The Man Behind J. Wakefield Brewing Company; What to Eat at Miami Cafe? & Boutique
Read More

December 16, 2019

4 Restaurants You Need to Visit in Miami
Read More

December 11, 2019

Baccarat Boutique BBar + Lounge is Your New Favorite Spot for a Drink (and a Cute Insta Story)

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

November 11, 2019

Dive into the Design Details Behind Uber-Anticipated Development 2000 Ocean
Read More

October 23, 2019

How Furniture Showroom Clima Weathers the Elements with Fetching Outdoor Wares
Read More

June 10, 2019

Roche Bobois' Mah Jong Sofa Takes a Trip Outside

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The Most Insta-Worthy Art Week Moment Arrives Courtesy of PULSE Art Fair

Carla Torres | December 4, 2019 | Culture Homepage Latest

To celebrate its 15th year, PULSE Art Fair welcomes vistors with a work of empowerment: "SPOEK 1," an 11-ton, 22-foot long casspir armored military vehicle covered in glass beads.

20150611-DSC09478.jpg

“Police would drive this thing straight through homes without stopping,” says artist Ralph Ziman of the 11-ton virtually indestructible Casspir I’m (quite comfortably) crouching beneath, mesmerized. How could one not be? Seventy million glass beads ranging the spectrum of colors and traditional Africanized patterns envelop every square inch of “SPOEK 1,” a reclaimed, refitted and reimagined Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle. It’s horrifying to take in the reality: This was (and still is) a carrier of dark forces. Made for war, not art.

20150603-DSC09121.jpg

“You grow up in South Africa during the apartheid era and these things mess with you forever,” says Ziman, who has memories of fellow teenagers throwing rocks at it and getting shot back with live ammunition. Stripping Casspir of its power is his way of fighting back. “If you can touch it, you’re no longer scared of it is the African tradition.” And touch it you can come Dec. 5 to 8 when “SPOEK 1” will have its Miami Art Week debut at PULSE Art Fair.

IMG_4707.jpg

“When I thought of our 15th anniversary, reflection was number one,” says Pulse Director Cristina Salmastrelli (hence why out of 65 galleries and 250 artists represented, “SPOEK 1” is the opening piece). “My favorite art is the kind that draws you in and you have to step closer to get intimate with, and when you do you discover an unsettling truth.”

IMG_4708.jpg

Or, in this case, unsettling truths, namely that Casspirs were bought by the U.S. military during the second Gulf War, and that thanks to the Pentagon 1033 program, the federal government was giving them away to local police. “All of a sudden, they showed up in Ferguson Black Lives Matter protests, and it was like PTSD,” says Ziman. “Why does every bad idea keep going?” This is the conversation Ziman wants us to have on a global and cultural level—and that “SPOEK 1” undeniably sparks.

20150603-DSC09147.jpg

Ziman finishes by telling me that it took a village (about 100 artisans from South Africa) three years to complete the intricate beading of “SPOEK 1.” “In the end, it’s all about community,” he says.

Tags:

Photography by: Courtesy of Rendon Gallery

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: