The Most Stylish Event of the Season Arrives Courtesy of the Pegasus World Cup

Katie Jackson | January 21, 2020 | Culture Style & Beauty Homepage Latest Style & Beauty Feature Culture Feature

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series 2020 will take place on Jan. 25 at Gulfstream Park.

pegasus02.jpgIf you’ve been counting down the days to the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Series 2020 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, you’re not alone. Since its debut in 2017, the horse race slash live concert slash all-day soiree has become one of the most anticipated events of the season (and really of the year), all thanks to the Stronach Group. Belinda Stronach, chairman and president, and daughter Nicole Walker, vice president, have worked together to modernize the sport and transform it into something all generations can enjoy. And they’ve succeeded. Pegasus has something for everyone: You can bet high on the top thoroughbreds in the world as they compete for the $4 million purse. You can rub elbows with celebrities (Olivia Culpo, Lenny Kravitz, Vanessa Hudgens and Bella Thorne are among a few of the past A-list attendees). You can cheer on your favorite racehorse from ultraluxe VIP areas like the Flamingo Room or David Grutman’s Pegasus LIV Stretch Village, where the nightlife king brings his famed megaclubs to life right on the track. And after the party is the afterparty, where Stronach invites top musical talent to put on spectacular live performances. Thomas Rhett, Post Malone, Snoop Dogg and Mark Ronson have all taken center stage in years past. Oh, and if you’re worried about working up an appetite from all of the cheering, star-watching and dancing, don’t fret. Grutman’s Groot Hospitality will be on-site, which means you can indulge in your favorites from Komodo, Papi Steak and Swan and specialty cocktails (on cocktails on cocktails) by Bar Bevy.

pegasus03.jpgSo what do you need to do to prepare? Besides bringing your best betting strategy, a chic outfit on race day is a must—because you’ll want to look good while mingling with the likes of Pharrell and Juanes (yes, they’re also Pegasus fans). “Fashion at the Pegasus is truly reflective of the sexy, modern and fresh Miami vibe,” says Walker. But when it comes to dressing to impress? Walker stresses that “there are no rules and we don’t want there to be any!”

Superfecta Style: Inspiration from the Miu Miu Jockey 2020 runway show—because what you wear to the race is as important as how you place your bets.

048ALF1216.jpg

039ALF0988.jpg

019ALF0446.jpg

Tags: david grutman miu miu pegasus pegasus world cup invitational pegasus world cup horse racing miu miu jockey collection groot hospitality belinda stronach nicole walker the stronach group

Photography by: Pegasus World Cup Invitational photos courtesy of The Stronach Group; Miu Miu Jockey 2020 runway photos courtesy of Miu Miu

