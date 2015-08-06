    

The Next-Gen Ciprianis Behind Mr. C in Coconut Grove

By Jean Nayar | May 14, 2019 | People Lifestyle

Ever since Giuseppe Cipriani opened Harry’s Bar in Venice in 1931, the Cipriani name has been synonymous with high-style hospitality for generations of jet-setters. Now, Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, the millennial heirs to the maestro’s hospitality legacy, are extending their family’s history in the business to a new generation of restaurants and hotels with their Mr. C brand. Here, Ignazio opens up on the new Mr. C hotel and Bellini Bar in Coconut Grove.

TAMZ_PHOTO_MRCseaport-45-0001.jpg

Ignazio Cipriani on the Mr. C pool deck overlooking Biscayne Bay and Coconut Grove

What sets Mr. C apart from the well-known Cipriani brand?
People come to Cipriani’s for the service and the elegance of the place. We have the same approach here, but we kept it a little more informal. And I worked with my brother and the culinary team to put together a menu for Bellini Bar that’s completely different from the menu at any Cipriani restaurant. We also have a pizza place next to the pool. And there’s an area on the ground floor where we serve breakfast, panini for a quick lunch, and in the evening it’ll be a wine bar.

What are some of your favorites on the menu?
The baked polenta al cucchiaio with stracchino cheese and crispy mushrooms.

Harry’s Bar in Venice is the birthplace of the beloved Bellini. Any lessons learned over the years?
Yes, the Bellini will be a welcome drink for guests when they check in. The lesson: If something works well, don’t make any changes.

TAMZ_PHOTOGRAPHY_MR_CSeaport-0001.jpg

Place setting at Mr. C Coconut Grove

Tell us about the Mr. C interiors.
I love Martin Brudnizki’s work. I’ve been to clubs he’s designed in London, and he’s worked with my family on other projects. The spaces are timeless and elegant, like walking into a cruise ship and looking out at the water; it almost feels like you’re sailing.

Photography By Tito Kirindongo

