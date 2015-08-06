    

The Perfect Day in the Miami Design District

By Carla Torres | September 28, 2017 | Lifestyle

What do you do when you have a whole day to yourself? Look no further than the Miami Design District where a French breakfast, an afternoon of luxury, and a Turkish-Greek supper awaits.

Breakfast

8 - The Perfect Saturday in the Miami Design District

Start your day off on the right foot with a visit to Buena Vista Bakery where the smell of freshly baked chocolate almond croissants will greet you. If that doesn’t wake you up, a cup of java from nearby local roaster Panther Coffee might. 4590 NE 2nd Ave. Miami, 305-576-3945

Retail Therapy

7 - The Perfect Saturday in the Miami Design District

If there’s anywhere to shop 'til you drop it’s the Design District. Feel like a kid in an opulent candy store as you peruse the city blocks oozing pure luxury. Think Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Bulgari, and even Jonathan Adler. Whether it’s a timeless Cartier you’re looking for, red soles from Christian Louboutin, or even just window shopping, you’ll find it all here.

RELATED: How Craig Robins transformed the Miami Design District >>

Lunch

6 - The Perfect Saturday in the Miami Design District

Shopping counts as cardio, right? After being on your feet all morning, head over to James Beard winner Michael Schwartz’s namesake restaurant. While you simply can’t go wrong at Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink, do it right with the deviled eggs, chicken liver crostini, and house-made pastrami sandwich. Don’t forget to finish it off with one of Hedy Goldsmith’s infamous treats, like strawberry shortcake in a jar. 130 NE 40th St. Miami, 305-573-5550

Art Stop

5 - The Perfect Saturday in the Miami Design District

Forget venturing over to Miami’s Arts District to scope out street art—the Design District’s got a few of its own murals to take in and photograph like Jungle and Vortex by 2X4. Once you’ve analyzed those works, move on to enjoy a bit of Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein at contemporary art gallery Adamar Fine Arts. 4141 NE Second Ave. 305-576-1335

Dinner

3 - The Perfect Saturday in the Miami Design District

There’s something about Mandolin that’s simply irresistible—perhaps it’s the white and blue façade that transports you to the heart of the Greek islands, or the picturesque courtyard enveloped by oak trees and lit by lanterns. It could also be that the Turkish-Greek fare is undeniably fresh (the herbs are plucked from the on-site garden) and delicious. 4312 NE Second Ave. Miami, 305-576-6066

Edible Nightcap

1 - The Perfect Saturday in the Miami Design District

Did all that dancing and drinking make you hungry again? Stop by La Latina on your way home for an arepa, a Venezuelan stuffed corn cake, unlike any other; these authentic pockets of heaven are gluten-free and filled with hormone-free meat, so you’ll feel better about noshing in the late hours of the night. Be sure to try the reina pepiada—house-made chicken salad with avocado—and don’t be afraid to sauce it up. 3509 NE Second Ave. Miami, 305-571-9655

RELATED: Which Miami stylist loves La Latina?

Tags: restaurants art miami design district shopping breakfast
Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF FACEBOOK.COM/MIAMIDESIGNDISTRICT (LOUIS VUITTON); MANDOLIN.COMMIAMIDESIGNDISTRICT.COM (ADAMAR FINE ART); FACEBOOK.COM/THESTAGEMIAMI

