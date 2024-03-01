The Perfect Serve - No.3 Gin Cocktail Competition

People, Parties, Events, drink, Clubs and Bars, Cocktails,

Last night, Ocean Drive Magazine and No.3 Gin joined forces for an exciting cocktail competition event hosted by Kelly Blanco. Miami Eats Official, Succulent Bite, and Ria Michelle collaborated with Think Hospitality mixologists to craft their own unique cocktails in a fun and friendly contest.

Through the course of the evening, Miami Eats Official emerged as the winner with their outstanding cocktail creation. The winning 4Citrus Negroni will be showcased on the menu of Living Room at the W South Beach throughout the month of March!