Theory Hosts "Be Heard: Celebrating the Power of Female Leadership"

| March 19, 2018 | Parties

On Monday, March 19, 2018, Theory hosted a panel discussion in honor of Women's History Month. The conversation, themed around how female founders are driving gender parity by building their own business, following their own rules and supporting women in their businesses, featured Natalie Gee of Gee Beauty, Anastasia Koutsioukis of Mandolin and Mrs. Mandolin, Susan Amat of Venture Hive, and Lourdes Lopez of the Miami City Ballet. Following the panel, a private dinner was held at Mandolin to celebrate the women who inspire us. Limited edition t-shirts from Theory's collaboration with prinkshop that will help fund a donation to WE NYC, a New York City-based initiative dedicated to helping women start and grow their businesses, were sold at the event and throughout the month of March.

Photography by World Red Eye