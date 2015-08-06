    

Parties

November 29, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates November "Power Players"
November 28, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates the November Edition of "The List" at Meat Market
November 17, 2017

Ocean Drive Magazine Celebrates the Grand Opening of Stiltsville Fish Bar

People

December 6, 2017

Julia Stoscheck Talks Her Inspiring Collection of Time-Based Media Art
December 4, 2017

Miami Tastemakers Share Their Top Spots to Visit during Art Basel
December 4, 2017

Artist Lola Blu Talks Her Custom Bottle for Effen Vodka and Getting Ready for Art Basel

Food & Drink

December 5, 2017

Cielito Aristan Pops Debuts a Colorful and Creative Spot in Wynwood
December 5, 2017

8 Foodie Hotspots You Can't Miss during Art Basel
November 24, 2017

5 New Miami Restaurants Helmed by Celebrity Chefs

Home & Real Estate

November 29, 2017

The Jills Discuss Their Start in Real Estate and Future Predictions for the Market
November 8, 2017

Take a Tour of This Breezy and Beautiful Oceanfront Condo in North Palm Beach
October 25, 2017

9 Ways to Bring South Beach Style Home

Style & Beauty

December 6, 2017

Our Favorite Glitzy Looks for the Holiday Season
November 29, 2017

9 Products to Get Your Face Red-Carpet Ready This Holiday Season
November 24, 2017

Holiday Beauty Launches to Buy before They Sell Out
These 3 Women Are Redefining the Way We Look at Art in Miami

By Amanda Benchley | December 1, 2017 | Culture

Share

Three visionary women in the arts will be recognized this week for their important contributions in shaping the cultural landscape of Miami.

women-art-miami-1.jpg

Abigail DeVille during the installation of Sarcophagus Blue, 2017, at the Ethelbert Cooper Gallery of African & African American Art at Harvard University for last summer’s exhibition “Harlem: Found Ways.”

Three female forces integral to the effort to create an impressive new home for the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami will be honored, shortly after the museum’s December 1 opening, at the eighth annual Art Basel magazine Women in Arts luncheon: Irma Braman, Ellen Salpeter and Abigail DeVille.

When Art Basel debuted in Miami Beach 16 years ago, Braman, a legendary art collector and a chair of the ICA’s board of trustees, never imagined that a pioneering museum committed to innovative new work would soon also be part of her local art landscape. “The fair has gone beyond anyone’s expectations,” says Braman, adding that, as a result, the Miami community is ready for this kind of museum. Not only did she and her husband, Norman, fund the construction, but she has also spearheaded a capital campaign with Salpeter, the ICA’s director, to ensure the institution’s sustainability, an effort that includes free admission and a variety of classes and programming.

women-art-miami-2.jpg

Irma Braman and Ellen Salpeter in front of the new Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami.

Salpeter has been equally hands-on in pursuing the museum’s mission of supporting young, experimental artists, including DeVille, who is creating a site-specific sculpture for the inaugural exhibition. DeVille describes the piece, which will be in the museum’s garden, as “mindful of the immigrant experiences and clashes of the African diaspora that occur daily in Miami.”

“The goal is to have the community talking about art and ideas all the time,” says Salpeter about the museum. “We are here 52 weeks a year, not just during Art Basel.”

Tags: art basel
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY GESI SCHILLING (SALPETER AND BRAMAN); BY MELISSA BLACKALL, COURTESY OF THE ETHELBERT COOPER GALLERY (DEVILLE), AND COURTESY OF THE ARTIST AND MICHEL REIN (SARCOPHAGUS BLUE)

