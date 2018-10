Third Annual Heart in Hand Awards

| September 30, 2018 | Parties

On Sunday, September 30, 2018, the Third Annual Heart in Hand Awards took place at the Faena Forum. The event honored extraordinary women in different categories and this year, the funds collected benefited No More Tears, a non-profit organization with a mission to assist and empower victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. The five women honored included influencer Jackie Nespral, philanthropist Jenine Howard, artist Bernice Steinbaum, activist Stacey Honowitz and pioneer Karla Dascal. During the event, guests enjoyed a refreshing lunch with live entertainment, as well as a beautiful setup for the silent auction.

Photography courtesy of World Red Eye